Q1 2024 Repligen Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Repligen Corporation's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Keith, and I will be your coordinator today. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the call over to your host for today's call, Sondra Newman, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Sondra S. Newman - Repligen Corporation - Global Head of IR
Thank you, operator, and welcome to our first quarter of 2024 report. On this call, we will cover business highlights and financial performance for the 3-month period ending March 31, 2024, and will provide financial guidance for the year. Joining us on the call today are Repligen's CEO, Tony Hunt; our CFO, Jason Garland; and our Chief Commercial Officer, Olivier Loeillot.
As a reminder, the forward-looking statements that we make during this call, including those regarding our business goals and expectations for the financial performance of the company are subject to risks and uncertainties
