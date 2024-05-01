Q1 2024 Repligen Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Sondra S. Newman - Repligen Corporation - Global Head of IR



Thank you, operator, and welcome to our first quarter of 2024 report. On this call, we will cover business highlights and financial performance for the 3-month period ending March 31, 2024, and will provide financial guidance for the year. Joining us on the call today are Repligen's CEO, Tony Hunt; our CFO, Jason Garland; and our Chief Commercial Officer, Olivier Loeillot.



As a reminder, the forward-looking statements that we make during this call, including those regarding our business goals and expectations for the financial performance of the company are subject to risks and uncertainties