Q1 2024 Leggett & Platt Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to Leggett & Platt's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. With me on the call today are Mitch Dolloff, President and CEO; Ben Burns, Executive Vice President and CFO; Tyson Hagale, Executive Vice President and President of the Bedding Products segment; Ryan Kleiboeker, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategic Planning Officer; and Kolina Talbert, Manager of Investor Relations.



The agenda for our call this morning is as follows: Mitch will discuss our near- to mid-term strategy and operating results, including a summary of the main points we made in yesterday's press release. Ben will cover capital allocation, additional financial details