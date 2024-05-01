Q1 2024 Insperity Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Jenny, and I will be your conference operator today. I would like to welcome everyone to the Insperity First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for questions after the presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press star zero on your phone keypad.



Please note this conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to introduce today's speaker joining us, Paul Sarvadi, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, and Douglas Sharp, Executive Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Douglas Sharp. Mr. Sharp, please go.



Douglas Sharp - Insperity Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, Treasurer



Thank you. We appreciate you joining us. Let me begin by outlining our plan for this morning's call. First, I'm going to discuss the details behind our first quarter 2024 financial results. Paul will then