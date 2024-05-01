May 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to The Carlyle Group's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Daniel Harris, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Daniel F. Harris - The Carlyle Group Inc. - Partner & Head of Public IR
Thank you, Norma. Good morning, and welcome to Carlyle's first quarter 2024 earnings call. With me on the call this morning is our Chief Executive Officer, Harvey Schwartz; and our Chief Financial Officer and Head of Corporate Strategy, John Redett.
Earlier this morning, we issued a press release and a detailed earnings presentation, which is also available on our Investor Relations website. This call is being webcast and a replay will be available. We will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures during today's call. These measures should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for measures prepared in
Q1 2024 Carlyle Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...