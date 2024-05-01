Q1 2024 Luxfer Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Shelby, and I will be your conference operator today. Welcome to Luxfer first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Now I will turn the call over to Kevin Grant, Vice President of Investor Relations, and Business Development at Luxfer.



Kevin, please go ahead.



Kevin Grant - Luxfer Holdings PLC - Vice President of Investor Relations and Business Development



Thank you, Shelby, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Luxfer's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. This morning we'll be reviewing Luxfer's financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. I'm pleased to be joined today by Andy Butcher, our Chief Executive Officer, and Steve Webster, Chief Financial Officer.



Today's webcast is accompanied by a presentation that can be accessed at luxfer.com. Please note, any references to non-GAAP financials are reconciled in the appendix of the presentation.



Before we begin a friendly reminder that any forward-looking statements made about the company's expected financial