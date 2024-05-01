Q1 2024 G1 Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you, Victor. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the G1 conference call to discuss our first quarter 2024 financial results and business update. Press release on these financial results was issued this morning and can be found in our news section of our corporate website, G1 Therapeutics.com. On this morning's call, the team will provide a business overview of the 2024 first quarter, including an update on our commercial progress and clinical programs in that period with Cascella which is approved and commercially available to decrease the incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum etoposide