Q1 2024 New Gold Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Lara, and I'll be your conference operator today. Welcome to New Gold's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Ankit Shah, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Business Development. Thank you.



Ankit Shah - New Gold Inc - Executive Vice President - Strategy and Business Development



Thank you, Lara, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today for New Gold's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast. On the line today, we have Patrick Godin, President and CEO; Yohann Bouchard, our COO; and Keith Murphy, our CFO. Should you wish to follow along with the webcast, please sign in from our homepage at newgold.com.



Before the team begins the presentation. I would like to direct your attention to our cautionary language related to forward-looking statements found on slide 2 of the presentation. Today's commentary includes forward-looking statements relating to New Gold. In this respect, we refer you to our detailed cautionary