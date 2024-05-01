Q1 2024 Medallion Financial Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ken Cooper - Medallion Financial Corp. - IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Medallion Financial Corp's first quarter earnings call. Joining me today are Andrew Bernstein, President and Chief Operating Officer, and Anthony Petrone, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and certain statements made during the call today constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to and within the