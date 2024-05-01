Q2 2024 Spire Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Good day and welcome to the Spire fiscal 2024 second quarter earnings call.



Megan Mcphail - Spire Inc - Investor Relations



Please go ahead morning and welcome to Spire's fiscal 2024 second quarter earnings call. We issued an earnings news release this morning. You may access it on our website at Spire energy.com under Newsroom and the slide presentation that accompanies our webcast may download either from the webcast site or from our website under Investors and then Events and Presentations before we begin, let me cover our safe harbor statements and use of non-GAAP operating earnings measures.



Today's call, including responses to questions may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are various uncertainties and risk factors that may