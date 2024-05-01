Q1 2024 Chesapeake Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our call today to discuss Chesapeake's first quarter 2024 financial and operating results. Hopefully, you've had a chance to review our press release and the updated investor presentation that we posted to our website yesterday.



During this morning's call, we will be making forward-looking statements which consist of statements that cannot be confirmed by reference to existing information, including statements regarding our beliefs, goals, expectations, forecasts, projections and future performance and the assumptions underlying such statements.