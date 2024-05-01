Q1 2024 Mastercard Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Audra, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Mastercard Inc. Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Mr. Devin Corr, Head of Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.



Devin Corr - Mastercard Incorporated - EVP of IR



Thank you, Audra. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our first quarter 2024 earnings call. With me today are Michael Miebach, our Chief Executive Officer; and Sachin Mehra, our Chief Financial Officer. Following comments for Michael and Sachin, the operator will announce you opportunity to get into the queue for the Q&A session. There is only then that the queue will open for questions. You can access our earnings release, supplemental performance data and the slide deck that accompany this call in the Investor Relations section of our website, mastercard.com. Additionally, the release was furnished with the SEC earlier this morning.



Our comments today regarding our financial results will be on