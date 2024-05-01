May 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Piedmont Office Realty Trust Incorporated first quarter 2024 earnings call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for questions and comments after the presentation. It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Chief Accounting Officer, Laura Moon. The floor is yours.



Laura Moon - Piedmont Office Realty Trust Inc - Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today for Piedmont's First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Last night, we filed our Form 10 Q and eight K that includes our earnings release and our unaudited supplemental information for the first quarter of 24. That is available for your review on our website at Piedmont, Reed.com under the Investor Relations section. During this call, you will hear from senior officers that Pete, not their prepared remarks, followed by answers to your questions will contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private