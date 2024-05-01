Q1 2024 Kraft Heinz Co Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Kraft Heinz Company first quarter results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Anne-Marie Megela, Global Head of Kraft Heinz Investor Relations.



Anne-Marie Megela - The Kraft Heinz Company - VP & Global Head of IR



Thank you, and hello, everyone. Welcome to our Q&A session for our first quarter 2024 business update.



During today's call, we may make forward-looking statements regarding our expectations for the future, including items related to our business plans and expectations, strategy, efforts and investments and related timing and expected impacts. These statements are based on how we see things today, and actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties. Please see the cautionary statements and risk factors contained in today's earnings release, which accompanies this call as well as our most recent 10-K, 10-Q