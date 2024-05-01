Q2 2024 Ashland Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

William C. Whitaker - Ashland Inc. - Director of IR



Thank you, Daniel. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Ashland's Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. My name is William Whitaker, Vice President of Finance and Director of Investor Relations. Joining me on the call today are Guillermo Novo, Ashland Chair and Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Willis, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Ashland released results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m. Eastern time yesterday, April 30. The news release issued last night was furnished to the SEC in a Form 8-K. During today's call, we will reference slides that