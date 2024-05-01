Q1 2024 Equitable Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. My name is Dennis, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Equitable Holdings First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Erik Bass, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Erik James Bass - Equitable Holdings, Inc. - Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Equitable Holdings First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Materials for today's call can be found on our website at ir.equitableholdings.com.



Before we begin, I would like to note that some of the information we present today is forward-looking and subject to certain SEC rules and regulations regarding disclosure. Our results may differ materially from those expressed in or indicated by such forward-looking statements. Please refer to the safe harbor language on Slide 2 of our presentation for additional information.



Joining me on today's call are Mark Pearson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Equitable Holdings; Robin Raju, our