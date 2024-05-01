Q3 2024 Carpenter Technology Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Carpenter Technology Corporation Third Quarter 2024 Fiscal Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to John Huyette, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



John Huyette - Carpenter Technology Corporation - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Carpenter Technology earnings conference call for the fiscal 2024 third quarter ended March 31, 2024. This call is also being broadcast over the Internet, along with presentation slides. Please note, for those of you listening by phone, you may experience a time delay in slide movement.



Speakers on the call today are Tony Thene, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tim Lain, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Statements made by management during this presentation that are forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. Risk factors that could cause actual results