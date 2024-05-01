Q1 2024 Littelfuse Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning, and welcome to the Littelfuse First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Dave Heinzmann, President and CEO; and Meenal Sethna, Executive Vice President and CFO.



Yesterday, we reported results for our first quarter, and a copy of our earnings release and slide presentation is available in the Investor Relations section on our website. A webcast of today's conference call will also be available on our website. Please advance to Slide 2 for our disclaimers.



Our discussions today will include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may involve significant risks and uncertainties. Please review yesterday's press release and our Form 10-K and 10-Q for more detail about important risks that could cause actual