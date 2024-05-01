Q1 2024 Boston Properties Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to BXP First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker, Helen Han, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Helen Han - Boston Properties, Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, and welcome to BXP's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. The press release and supplemental package were distributed last night and furnished on Form 8-K. In the supplemental package, BXP has reconciled all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in accordance with Reg G. If you did not receive a copy, these documents are available in the Investors section of our website at investors.bxp.com. A webcast of this call will be available for 12 months.



At this time, we would like to inform you that certain statements made during this conference call, which are not historical, may constitute forward-looking