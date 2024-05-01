May 01, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Cecilia Catalina Williams - Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust - President, CEO & Trustee



Thanks, Regina, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Q1 conference call. I'll discuss highlights briefly, Nan will highlight our strong financial position and J.P. will outline our high leasing tour activity and provide a summary by urban market. Then we're pleased to answer questions.



We may, in the course of this conference call, make forward-looking statements about future events or future performance. These statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially, including those risks described under the heading Risks and