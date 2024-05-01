May 01, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



In Good day and welcome to the Ryerson Holding Corporation's first quarter 2024 conference call. Today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would like to turn the conference over to problem Deere. Please go ahead.



Unidentified Company Representative



Good morning. Thank you for joining Rosen Holding Corporation's First Quarter 2024 earnings call. On our call. We have Eddie Lehner, Ryerson's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Burbach, our Chief Operating Officer, Jim Carlson, our Chief Financial Officer, and Molly Qinnan, our Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Controller. John Orth, our Executive Vice President of Operations, Mike Hamilton, our Vice President of Corporate supply chain, and Jorge Beristain, our Vice President of Finance, will be joining us for Q&A.



Certen comments on this call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward