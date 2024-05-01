Q1 2024 Community Healthcare Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Community Healthcare Trust's 2024 first quarter earnings release conference call. On the call today, the company will discuss its 2024 first quarter financial results. We will also discuss progress made in various aspects of its business. Following the remarks, the phone lines will be open for a question and answer session.



The company's earnings release was distributed last evening and has also been posted on its website, www.chct.reit. The company wants to emphasize that some of the information that may be discussed on this call will be based on information as of today, May 1, 2024 and may contain forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainty.



Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in such statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, you should review the company's disclosures regarding forward-looking statements and in its earnings release as well as risks factors and MD&A and its SEC filing company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking