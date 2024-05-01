May 01, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Richard Michael Kwas - Gates Industrial Corporation plc - VP of IR



Good morning, and thank you for joining us on our first quarter 2024 earnings call.



Before the market opened today, we published our first quarter 2024 results. A copy of the release is available on our website at investors.gates.com.