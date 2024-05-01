May 01, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Industrial Logistics Properties Trust first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Kevin Brady, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Kevin Brady - Industrial Logistics Properties Trust - Director, Investor Relations



Thanks, Cindy, and good morning. Joining me on today's call are Yael Duffy, President and Chief Operating Officer; and Tiffany Sy, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Today's call includes the presentation by management, followed by a question and answer session with analysts.



Please note that the recording and retransmission of today's conference call is prohibited. Without the prior written consent of the company. Also, please note that today's conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws.



These forward-looking statements are based on ILPT's beliefs and