Q1 2024 Gulfport Energy Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Greetings, and welcome to Gulfport Energy Corporation's first-quarter 2024 earnings call.



Jessica Antle - Gulfport Energy Corp - Vice President, Investor Relations



Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to Gulfport Energy Corporation's first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I am just careful. Speakers on today's call include John Ryan, our President and CEO, Michael Hodges, Executive Vice President and CFO. In addition, we also have Matt Rucker available for the Q&A portion of today's call, Senior Vice President of Operations.



I would like to remind everybody that during this conference call, participants may make certain forward-looking statements relating to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. We caution you that actual results could differ materially