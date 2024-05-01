Q1 2024 Life Time Group Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Dani Matzke, Vice President of Corporate Finance. Thank you, Dani, you may begin.



Dani Matzke - Life Time Group Holdings Inc - VP, Corporate Finance



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for the Q1 2020 for lifetime Group Holdings earnings conference call. With me today are Bahram Akradi, Founder, Chairman and CEO; and Erik Weaver, Senior Vice President, Interim CFO, and Controller.



During this call, the Company will make forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those forward-looking statements made today.



As a comprehensive discussion of Risk Factors in the Company's SEC filings, which you are encouraged to review.



The Company will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income, adjusted