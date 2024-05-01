Q1 2024 NNN REIT Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 02:30PM GMT

NNN REIT Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call.



Stephen A. Horn - NNN REIT, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thanks, Olli. Good morning, and welcome to NNN REIT's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call is Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Habicht. As this morning's press release reflects, the company's performance to start 2024 produced strong results, including continued high occupancy and in-line acquisition volume driven by our proprietary tenant relationships. We are in position to continue enhancing shareholder value as we move deeper into 2024 and beyond.



Highlights of the first quarter results emphasize our continuous effort actively managing the portfolio. The portfolio of 3,546 freestanding single-tenant properties continued to perform exceedingly well, maintain high occupancy levels at 99.4, which remains above our long-term