Q1 2024 Silgan Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Silgan Holdings First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I'd like to turn the presentation over to Mr. Alex Hutter, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Alexander Gerhard Hutter - Silgan Holdings Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, and good morning. Joining me on the call today are Adam Greenlee, President and CEO; Bob Lewis, EVP, Corporate Development and Administration; and Kim Ulmer, SVP and CFO. Before we begin the call today, we would like to make it clear that certain statements made on this conference call may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made based upon management's expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the company and therefore, involve a number of uncertainties and risks, including, but not limited to, those described in the company's annual report on Form 10-K for 2023 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Therefore, the actual results of operations or financial condition