Q2 2024 Powell Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Powell Industries fiscal second quarter 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would like now to turn the conference over to Mr. Ryan Coleman with Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Ryan Coleman - Powell Industries Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us for Powell Industries conference call today to review fiscal year 2024 second quarter results. With me on the call are Brett Cope, Powell's Chairman and CEO; and Mike Metcalf, Powell's CFO.



There will be a replay of today's call and it will be available via webcast by going to the Company's website. Powerful IND. dot com or a telephonic replay will be available until May information on how to access the replay was provided in yesterday's earnings release.



Please note that this information reported on this call speaks only as of today, May first, 2024. And therefore, you are advised that any time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate at