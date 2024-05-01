Q1 2024 Kadant Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Kadant First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Michael McKenney, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.



Michael J. McKenney - Kadant Inc. - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you, Norma. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Kadant's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. With me on the call today is Jeff Powell, our President and Chief Executive Officer.



Before we begin, let me read our safe harbor statement. Various remarks that we may make today about Kadant's future plans and expectations, financial and operating results and prospects are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ