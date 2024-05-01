May 01, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Incorporated first quarter 2024 conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your host today, June Filingeri. Please go ahead.
June Filingeri - Comm-Partners LLC - IR
Thank you, Brittany. Good morning. This is June Filingeri of Comm-Partners, and I also would like to welcome you to the Universal Stainless conference call and webcast. We are here to discuss the Company's first quarter 2024 results reported this morning. With us from management are Chris Zimmer, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Arminas, Vice President and General Counsel; and Steven DiTommaso, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Before I turn the call over to management, let me quickly review procedures. After management has made formal remarks, we will take your questions. Brittany will instruct you again on procedures at that time. Also, please note
Q1 2024 Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 01, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT
