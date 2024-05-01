Q1 2024 WP Carey Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Peter Sands - W. P. Carey Inc. - Executive Director & Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us this morning for our 2024 First Quarter Earnings Call. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements made on this call are not historic facts and may be deemed forward-looking statements.



Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from W. P. Carey's expectations are provided in our SEC filings. An online replay of this conference call will be made available in the Investor Relations section of our website at wpcarey.com, where it will be archived for approximately 1 year and where you can also find copies of our investor presentations and other