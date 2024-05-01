Q1 2024 Prudential Financial Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to Prudential's Quarterly Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.



I will now turn the call over to Mr. Bob McLaughlin. Please go ahead.



Robert McLaughlin -



Good morning, and thank you for joining our call. Representing Prudential on today's call are Charlie Lowrey, Chairman and CEO; Rob Falzon, Vice Chairman; Andy Sullivan, Head of International Businesses and PGIM, our global investment manager; Caroline Feeney, Head of U.S. Businesses; Yanela Frias, Chief Financial Officer; and Rob Axel, Controller and Principal Accounting Officer.



We will start with prepared comments by Charlie, Rob and Yanela, and then we will take your questions.



Today's discussion may include forward-looking statements. It is possible that actual results may differ materially from the predictions we make today. In addition, our presentation includes references to non-GAAP measures. For a reconciliation of such measures to the comparable GAAP measures and