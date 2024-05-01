Q1 2024 Westlake Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Welcome to the Westlake Corporation First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. this conference is being recorded today, May 1, 2024.



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Westlake Corporation conference call to discuss our first quarter 2024 results. I am joined today by Albert Chao, our President and CEO; Steve Bender, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and other members of our management team. During the call, we will refer to our 2 reporting segments: Performance and Essential Materials, which we refer to as PEM or Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products, which we refer to as HIP or Products.



Today's conference call will begin with Albert,