Q1 2024 American Assets Trust Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the American Assets Trust, Incorporated first quarter 2024 earnings call. As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. Please note that statements made on this conference call include forward-looking statements based on current expectations. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties discussed in the company's filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as actual results could cause the company's results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.



Yesterday afternoon, American Assets Trust earnings release and supplemental information were furnished to the SEC on Form 8-K. Both are now available on the Investor Relations section of its website, americanassetstrust.com. It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mr. Ernest Rady, Chairman and CEO of American Assets Trust. Please go ahead, sir.



Ernest Rady - American Assets Trust Inc - Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, and thank you