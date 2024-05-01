Q1 2024 Invitation Homes Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Scott McLaughlin - Invitation Homes Inc. - SVP of IR & Tax



Good morning and welcome. I'm here today from Invitation Homes with Dallas Tanner, Chief Executive Officer; Charles Young, President and Chief Operating Officer; Jon Olsen, Chief Financial Officer; and Scott Eisen, Chief Investment Officer.



During today's call, we may reference our first quarter 2024 earnings release and supplemental information. This document was issued yesterday after the market closed and is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.invh.com.


