Q1 2024 Select Water Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Select water Solutions' 2024 first-quarter earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, Chris George, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Selecta water solutions. Thank you. You may begin.



Christopher George - Select Water Solutions Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for Select Water Solutions conference call and webcast to review our financial and operational results for the first quarter of 2024.



With me today are John Schmitz, our Founder, Chairman, President and CEO; and Michael Skarke, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. Before I turn the call over to John, I have a few housekeeping items to cover.



A replay of today's call will be available by webcast and accessible from our website at selectwater.com. There will