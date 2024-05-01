Q1 2024 Berry Corporation (Bry) Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Todd Crabtree - Berry Corporation - Director of IR



Thank you, Jerald, and welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Berry's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Teleconference. Earlier today, Berry issued an earnings release highlighting 2024 1st quarter results. Speaking this morning will be Fernando Araujo, our Chief Executive Officer; Danielle Hunter, our President; and Mike Helm, our Chief Financial Officer. Before we begin, I would like to call your attention to the safe harbor language found in our earnings release that was issued this morning.



The release in today's discussion contains certain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties