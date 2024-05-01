Q1 2024 SunCoke Energy Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for your patience, everyone, to the SunCoke Energy First Quarter 2024 earnings call will begin shortly. During the presentation, you will have the opportunity to ask a question by pressing star, followed by one on your telephone keypad. The conference call will begin at 1130.



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the SunCoke Energy First Quarter 2024 earnings call. My name is Angela, and I'll be coordinating your call today. During the presentation, you can register to ask a question by pressing star, followed by one on your telephone keypad. If you change your mind, please press star followed by team. I will now hand you over to your host, Shantanu Agrawal, Vice President, Finance and Treasurer.



Please go ahead.



Shantanu Agrawal - SunCoke Energy Inc - Vice President - Finance, Treasurer



Thanks, Angela. Good morning and thank you for joining us this morning. To discuss SunCoke Energy's first quarter 2024 results. With me today are Mike Robey, Chief Executive Officer, Catherine Gates, President, and Mark Marango, Senior Vice