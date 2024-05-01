May 01, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Independence Contract Drilling Inc. first quarter 2020. For financial results and conference call (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Philip Joyce, Executive Vice President and CFO. Please go ahead.



Philip Choyce - Independence Contract Drilling Inc - Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to discuss ICD's First Quarter 2024 results. With me today as Antigua goes our President and Chief Executive Officer.



Before we begin, I would like to remind all participants that our comments today will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. A number of factors and uncertainties could cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from what we talked about today. For a complete discussion of these risks, we encourage you to read the company's earnings release and our documents on file with the SEC. In addition, we refer to