Q1 2024 TTM Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the TTM Technologies first quarter 2024 financial results conference call. During today's presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. After the speaker presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded on May 1, 2024.



I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Sameer Desai, TTM's Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations who'll now review TTM's disclosure statement.



Sameer Desai - TTM Technologies Inc - Vice President - Corporate Development and Investor Relations



Thank you. Before we get started, I would like to remind everyone that today's call contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to TTM's future business outlook. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to one or more risk and uncertainties, including the risk factors we provide in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which we