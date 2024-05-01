May 01, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the First Quarter 2024 Kite Realty Group Trust Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.
And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Bryan McCarthy, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Bryan McCarthy - Kite Realty Group Trust - SVP of Corporate Marketing & Communications
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Kite Realty Group's first quarter earnings call. Some of today's comments contain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions of future events and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these statements. For more information about the factors that can adversely affect the company's results, please see our SEC filings, including our most recent Form 10-K.
Today's remarks also include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to yesterday's earnings press release available on our website
Q1 2024 Kite Realty Group Trust Earnings Call Transcript
May 01, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT
