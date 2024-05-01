Q1 2024 Extra Space Storage Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the First Quarter 2024 Extra Space Storage Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Jared Conley, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Jared Conley -



Thank you, Michelle. Welcome to Extra Space Storage's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. In addition to our press release, we have furnished unaudited supplemental financial information on our website. Please remember that management's prepared remarks and answers to your questions may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied by our forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business. These forward-looking statements are qualified by the cautionary statements contained in the company's latest filings with the SEC, which we encourage our listeners to review.



