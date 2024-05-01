Q1 2024 Westlake Chemical Partners LP Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Westlake Chemical Partners First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded today, May first, 2024. I would now like to turn the call over to today's host, John Zoeller, Westlake Chemical Partners, Vice President and Treasurer. Sir, you may begin.



Johnathan Zoeller - Westlake Chemical Partners LP - Chief Accounting Officer, Vice President of Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Westlake Chemical Partners First Quarter 2024 conference call. I am joined today by Albert Chao, our President and CEO; Steve Bender, our Executive Vice President and CFO; and other members of our management team. During this call, we refer to ourselves as Westlake Partners or the Partnership References to Westlake refer to our parent company, Westlake Corporation and references to OpCo refer to Westlake Chemical OpCo LP, a subsidiary of Westlake and the Partnership, which owns certain olefins assets.