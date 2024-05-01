May 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Edwin Mok - Advanced Energy Industries Inc - Vice President of Strategic Marketing
Welcome to Advanced Energy first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me today are Steve Kelley, our President and CEO; and Paul Oldham, our Executive Vice President and CFO.
You can find our earnings press release and presentation on our website at ir.advancedenergy.com. Let me remind you that today's call contains forward-looking statements. They are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and are not guarantees of future performance.
Information concerning these risks can be found in our SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on management's estimates as of today, May 1, 2024, and the company assumes no obligation to update them. Any targets beyond the current quarter presented today should not be interpreted as guidance.
On today's call, our financial results are presented on a non-GAAP financial basis unless otherwise specified. Excluded from non-GAAP results are stock compensation, amortization, acquisition-related costs,
Q1 2024 Advanced Energy Industries Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...