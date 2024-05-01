Q1 2024 First Solar Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to First Solar's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. This call is being webcast live on the Investors section of First Solar's website at investor.firstsolar.com. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to Richard Romero from First Solar Investor Relations. Richard, you may begin.



Richard Romero -



Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. Today, the company issued a press release announcing its first quarter 2024 financial results. A copy of the press release and associated presentation are available on our website at investor.firstsolar.com.



With me today are Mark Widmar, Chief Executive Officer; and Alex Bradley, Chief Financial Officer. Mark will provide business, strategy and policy updates. Alex will discuss our bookings, pipeline, quarterly financial results and provide updated guidance. Following their remarks, we will open the call for questions.



Please note, this call will include forward-looking statements that include risks