May 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the OPENLANE First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Mike Eliason, Treasurer and Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Michael Eliason - OPENLANE, Inc. - VP of IR & Treasurer
Thanks, Cindy.
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today for the OPENLANE's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today, we'll discuss the financial performance of OPENLANE for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. After concluding our commentary, we will take questions from participants.
Before Peter kicks off our discussion, I would like to remind you that this conference call contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect OPENLANE's business, prospects and results of operations, and
Q1 2024 Openlane Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...