Q1 2024 Knowles Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Sarah Cook - Knowles Corp - IR



Thank you and welcome to our Q1 2024 earnings call. I'm Sarah Cook, Vice President of Investor Relations. And presenting with me today are Jeffrey new, our President and CEO, and John Anderson, our Senior Vice President and CFO.



Our call today will include remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects for Knowles, which constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provisions under applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this call will include comments about demand for company product, anticipated trends and company sales expenses and profits, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual