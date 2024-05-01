Q1 2024 Bally's Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to the Bally's Corporation First Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. If you require any further assistance, please press star zero. And now let's turn the call over to Charlie Diao, Senior Vice President and Treasurer for Bally's. Please go ahead, sir.



H.C. Charles Diao - Bally's Corp-Senior Vice President-Finance and Corporate Treasurer



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us on today's call. The earnings release and presentation that accompany this call are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.at-least.com.



With me today are our Chief Executive Officer, Robeson Reeves; our President, George Papanier; and our Chief Financial Officer, Marcus Glover.



Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that comments made by management today will contain forward looking statements. These