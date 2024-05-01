Q1 2024 Fastly Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Vernon Essi - Fastly Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, and welcome, everyone to our first-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. We have Fastly CEO, Todd Nightingale; and CFO, Ron Kisling, with us today.



During this call, we will