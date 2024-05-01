Q1 2024 KORU Medical Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to the Corus Medical Systems first quarter 2024 financial results conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Lisa of the Gilmartin Group. Please go ahead, Melissa.



Louisa Smith - Gilmartin Group - IR



Thank you, Rachel, and good afternoon, everyone. Earlier today, KORU Medical Systems released financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. For a copy of the press release is available on the company's website.



During this call, we will make certain forward-looking statements regarding our business plans and other matters. These comments are based on our predictions and expectations as of today, actual events or results could differ materially due to many risks and uncertainties, including those mentioned in the associated press release and our most recent filings with the SEC.



We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. I encourage listeners to have our press